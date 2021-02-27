Guyanese MP pulls out dildo to highlight procurement inefficiencies at health ministry

A Guyanese politician brought a vibrating dildo to the National Assembly on February 22 to highlight poor procurement practices in the health ministry.

Member of Parliament Dr Vishwa Mahadeo said a vibrating dildo was procured instead of a mechanical chest vibrator needed to assist people with lung and breathing issues.

“A vibrating machine that is placed flat on the chest of the patient to stimulate the lungs. The then Ministry of Public Health bought this, Mr Speaker, – a vibrating dildo instead,” said Mahadeo who waved the sex toy to make his point.

“For the rehab department to use on the patients – this is what the Ministry of Public Health bought,” he added.

Mahadeo asked the Assembly how such a blunder could be explained, noting it was a clear indication of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Alliance for Change (AFC) administration’s incompetence.

“Mr Speaker, how can that be explained? Incompetence? Ignorance? Corruption? Or a combination of all three? Mr Speaker that is typical and classic as to how the health system was managed in Guyana by the APNU/AFC in the period 2015 to 2020 July,” said Mahadeo.

“Can you imagine the consternation of the Rehab staff? Unto today when they speak of it you can hear the disgust in their voices,” the MP added.

He further accused the former government of making other ill-informed purchases to treat patients, including the purchase of a veterinary anaesthetic machine which was also procured in error.