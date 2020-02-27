Guyanese politician to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving

The police have been advised to charge former Chief of Staff with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Gary Best, with causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle while breath and alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit.

The directive was issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who returned the file to the police on Thursday morning.

The retired Chief of Staff was initially arrested after an early morning accident on February 8 that claimed the life of a cyclist, Jude Bentley.

However, Best was granted station bail while the investigation was being conducted.

It’s reported that Bentley was riding his racing cycle early that morning when Best who was driving his four-wheeled pick-up in the same direction, slammed into him.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A breathalyzer test found that Best was over the legal limit for alcohol while operating a vehicle.

In his statement, the former Chief of Staff said he is suspending his campaign out of reverence for the accident victim and respect for his family.