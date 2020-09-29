Guyanese man quarantined after sex with COVID-19 positive corpse

A Guyanese man who was caught having sex with a corpse at a morgue was immediately sent to a state quarantine facility and placed under police guard.

Reports from the police are that the 50-year-old man was found at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary last week Tuesday attempting to have sexual intercourse with a dead woman.

The 56-year-old woman arrived at the mortuary on September 21 after she died from COVID-19 related complications.

It is understood that the woman, who was a farmer, had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The man who is expected to appear in court virtually has been charged for trespassing with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

Guyana has recorded over 2,787 cases of COVID-19 with 78 virus related deaths.