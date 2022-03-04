H&L rewards health-care workers

Health-care workers at Duhaney Park, Waterford and Lincoln health centres were recently recognised for their dedication to duty by H&L which presented them with $400,000 in H&L gift cards valid for use at H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro stores.

The gesture, H&L said, was made because health-care workers often sacrifice their own physical and mental well-being to take care of others.

“Health-care workers have dedicated their lives to taking care of Jamaicans,” a company relesase quotes H&L Chief Marketing Officer Gail Abrahams. “We wanted to make sure that they felt our love and admiration for the selfless work they do.”

According to the compnay, there are approximately 320 primary health-care facilities across Jamaica, with many, like Duhaney Park Health Centre, seeing up to 3,000 patients each month.

Health-care workers, including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, medical technicians and community health aides, at these centres offer treatment and advice for maternal, child health, curative care, mental health and dental care.

“I want to thank H&L for thinking of us; thank you for showing us how much you appreciate our work in the community,” the release quotes Winnifred Sterling McKenzie, public health nurse at Duhaney Park Health Centre.

“At a time like this, when the pandemic makes us feel a little down sometimes, you thought to lift our spirits,” Sterling McKenzie added.

Courtney Cephas, executive director of Philanthropic Mobilisation at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which oversees the Adopt-a-Clinic programme, expressed the ministry's appreciation to H&L for helping to make health care better for Jamaicans.

“We are grateful that they have also embraced the workers of the clinics by recognising their daily sacrifice,” Cephas is reported as saying.

He said that the Adopt-a-Clinic programme was actively recruiting sponsors, both locally and in the Diaspora, to improve infrastructure and acquire medical equipment.

“I know that there are other companies and people who, like H&L, believe that the strength of our country lies in our communities. I invite them to get in touch so we can work together to enhance the nation's primary health-care system that is the backbone of our health system and the first point of care for the citizens of our many communities,” Cephas said.