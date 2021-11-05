H&L stages vaccination pop-up clinic series

Hardware & Lumber Limited has collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) for a community pop-up COVID-19 vaccination drive, resulting in almost 450 people being inoculated.

H&L Rapid True Value stores in Ocho Rios, Portmore, Mandeville, and the company's Spanish Town headquarters served as venues for the drive.

“We continue to support national vaccination efforts led by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. We are pleased that our joint pop-up clinics increase access for the community and also serve to boost public confidence in the efficacy of vaccines,” a company release quotes Managing Director Marcus Richards.

Jamaicans who went to clinics received AstraZeneca shots and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and were provided with health education on COVID-19 by MOHW staff.

“Hardware & Lumber has been an excellent partner as we do the vital work making vaccines accessible to Jamaicans when and where they decide,” the release quotes Dr Melody Ennis, the ministry's director of family health services. “In addition, our counselling team are available at each event to help people make informed decisions for themselves and their families.”