Hague show for Trelawny on Ash Wednesday

Farmers and producers of agricultural products will this year have the opportunity again to showcase the best of their produce, livestock and products at the 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show, on Wednesday (Feb 26) in Falmouth, Trelawny.

The highly anticipated event is being hosted by the Trelawny Association of Branches Society, an affiliate of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, at the Hague agricultural showgrounds.

The Ash Wednesday showcase is to be held under the theme ‘Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change.’ The event will feature strategically displayed villages which will be visually appealing to patrons, and showcase a diversity of agricultural products and services that are aligned with agriculture.

“Our villages will include Livestock, Botanical Garden, Gastronomy, Health & Lifestyle, Education & Environment, Economic and to top it all a Kiddies Village,” the Trelawny Association of Branches Society outlined.