Hague show for Trelawny on Ash Wednesday

Hague show for Trelawny on Ash WednesdayTuesday, February 25, 2020
|
Farmers and producers of agricultural products will this year have the opportunity again to showcase the best of their produce, livestock and products at the 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show, on Wednesday (Feb 26) in Falmouth, Trelawny.
The highly anticipated event is being hosted by the Trelawny Association of Branches Society, an affiliate of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, at the Hague agricultural showgrounds.
The Ash Wednesday showcase is to be held under the theme ‘Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change.’ The event will feature strategically displayed villages which will be visually appealing to patrons, and showcase a diversity of agricultural products and services that are aligned with agriculture.
“Our villages will include Livestock, Botanical Garden, Gastronomy, Health & Lifestyle, Education & Environment, Economic and to top it all a Kiddies Village,” the Trelawny Association of Branches Society outlined.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy