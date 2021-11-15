Hailing the 4Runners

Hailing the 4RunnersMonday, November 15, 2021
|
Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson (left) and Shipping Association of Jamaica CEO Trevor Riley leaf through a copy of 4Runners, a new book celebrating the lives of Jamaica's fastest female Olympians of the 1940s through to the 1990s.
Riley had presented Patterson with a copy of the book on behalf of its author, Jamaican journalist Desmond Palmer, last Thursday at Patterson's home in St Andrew.
Patterson wrote the book's foreword, noting that finally four of Jamaica's stalwarts of track and field — Cynthia Thompson, Una Morris-Chong, Marilyn Neufville, and Rosie Allwood-Morrison — are getting the treatment they deserve in the appropriately titled book. He also said the book is a “fitting tribute to the many extraordinary female athletes who have brought glory to our small island nation and whose intriguing stories should never be allowed to fade from popular memory”.
Palmer, who was a sub-editor at The Gleaner for years and is now living in the United States, is regarded as an authority on track and field athletics. 4Runners is his first book.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy