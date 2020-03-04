Haiti appeals for US$235 million to meet humanitarian needs

Haiti has launched an international appeal for US$235 million aimed at meeting the humanitarian needs of millions of Haitians through the updated version of the Response Plan Humanitarian 2019-2020

“The Humanitarian Response Plan that we are launching …is proof that the government and humanitarian agencies are driven by the same deep conviction; that of an effective and efficient implementation of humanitarian aid in Haiti,” said Planning Minister Jean Roudy Aly.

“It is imperative, in this context of recurrent crises, to meet this challenge by stopping to assess humanitarian aid only on the basis of what it has made it possible, but also on its performance in the prevention and protection dimension of lives; strengthening the coordination of humanitarian actions in order to reach the most vulnerable sections of the population and facilitate the achievement of recovery and sustainable development objectives,” he added.

The launch on Monday in the presence of representatives of various humanitarian agencies comes at a time when the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country has been experiencing a serious political, economic and social crisis.

The plan has been updated to respond to a significant increase in the number of people in need, which increased from 2.6 million in 2019 to 4.6 million in 2020.

Officials said that this increase is explained by the serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation closely linked to the crisis, but also by an improvement in the calculation methodology and greater availability of data.