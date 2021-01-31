Haiti battling outbreak of infectious skin disease

Haiti battling outbreak of infectious skin diseaseSunday, January 31, 2021
Health officials in Haiti are currently grappling with the emergence of an infectious skin disease.
The disease, which closely resembles scabies, has been detected in several communities in the country’s west end, authorities say.
Symptoms of the ailment include intense itching which spreads quickly through physical contact.
Diseases like scabies spread rapidly under crowded conditions.
The government has sought to assure the population that everything will done to eradicate the disease.
“An awareness and information campaign for the general public and the affected areas is already underway. It covers personal hygiene, the use of drinking water, laundry and the treatment of infected clothes,” read a government statement.
“Note that unsanitary conditions are fertile ground for skin disease such as scabies,” added the statement.
