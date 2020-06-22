Haiti passes 5,000 cases of coronavirus

Haiti has passed 5,200 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).The French speaking country registered 134 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 5,211.

The Ministry of Public Health in its daily bulletin said that said that there were no new deaths. The number of people killed by the virus, first detected on March 19, remained at 88.

The ministry said there were now 5,099 active cases of the virus here and that the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, is 10,662, an increase of 284 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Claude Joseph, said that nationals wishing to return to the country must comply with measures taken by the Haitian health authorities, the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization.

The authorities said that the passports of those arriving will be kept by the immigration authorities during the 15-day quarantine period, and that no prior government authorisation is required to board a passenger on a flight to Haiti.