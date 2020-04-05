Haiti reports first COVID-19 death

Haiti reports first COVID-19 deathSunday, April 05, 2020
|
Haiti on Sunday reported its first novel coronavirus death, a 55-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
The health ministry said the man suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He was one of only 21 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Haiti.
Only 218 tests for the new coronavirus have been carried out in Haiti since the first two cases were confirmed March 19. This has lead the national medical community to criticise the government’s handling of the pandemic.
Since the virus first appeared, the government has announced stringent measures to contain it, but they have not been rigorously followed or enforced.
A ban on gatherings of 10 or more people is routinely violated, notably in the country’s crowded public transportation system.
