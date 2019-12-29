Haiti shook by light earthquake

Haiti shook by light earthquakeSunday, December 29, 2019
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake rocked sections
of Haiti early Saturday morning, December 29.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that shortly after 5:00 am (local time), the tremor was recorded 23 kilometres south-east of the community of Kenscoff in southern Haiti.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 18.33 degrees north and 72.104 degrees west, at a depth of 22.1 kilometres.
According to the Directorate of Civil Protection, there were no reports of damage or loss of life.
