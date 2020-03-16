Haiti suspends majority international flights, closes border with DomRep

Haiti suspends majority international flights, closes border with DomRepMonday, March 16, 2020
Haiti has announced the closure of its border with the Dominican Republic, as well as a suspension of flights from Europe, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Latin America.
Government officials were also banned from travelling outside of the country. Haiti announced the measures on Sunday (March 15) in an effort to prevent the coronavirus COVID-19 from entering the country.
Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said for the moment the country will be keeping flights from the United States. He said the government is evaluating the daily flights originating from Miami and New York into Port-au-Prince and the Fort Lauderdale flights into Cap-Haïtien, according to the Miami Herald.
He said Haitian officials have “agreed with the American authorities that regardless of who is boarding the airplanes, they have to screen them, they have to test them before they board the flight” to Haiti.
Meanwhile, a news outlet in Haiti has reported that the first person to show symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 has tested negative.
