Haiti urges people with info on president's death to come forward

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – The Office for the Protection of the Citizen (OPC) has called on persons with information to come forward regarding the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, more than two weeks after gunmen invaded his home, shooting him at least 12 times.

Moise was buried last Friday and Haitian authorities have said that foreign mercenaries had been involved in the shootings that also left his wife, Martine, injured and needing to be flown to the United States for medical treatment.

“We demand, without delay, justice for the immortal President Jovenel Moïse and all the other martyrs that the socio-political system focused on violence, wickedness, tyranny, intolerance, social exclusion, corruption and impunity has crushed over the past decades,” the OPC said in a statement.

It said all information regarding the “alleged sponsors, intellectual and material authors of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise must be communicated …in the name of the right to the truth.

“Otherwise, State authorities in office will participate in a second assassination of President Jovenel Moise and history will judge them,” the OPC added.

Haitian police have arrested more than 30 people, including 26 Colombians and their Haitian American alleged counterparts, as part of their investigation into the murder of the 54-year-old head of State.

Last Tuesday, 71-yer-old neurosurgeon, Dr Ariel Henry became the country's seventh prime minister since 2017, even as the Opposition parties refused to accept his position as the person given the task of leading the country ahead of the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for September 26.

Henry has since named an 18-member Cabinet, including four members of the Administration that had been headed by former Prime Minister Claude Joseph, whom Moïse had replaced two days before his death.