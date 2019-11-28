Haitian men wandering at sea for 16 days rescued by Jamaicans

Four Haitian men were rescued at sea on Wednesday after their small vessel drifted into Jamaican waters off the coast of Portland.

Through an interpreter, it was understood that the men are from the town of Jérémie in Haiti and were wandering at sea for 16 days. They had developed engine problems and also ran out of fuel.

The men were found in the St Margaret’s Bay area of Portland and were assisted by Jamaican fishermen to reach land, before being handed over to the police for interrogation.

The police had difficulty understanding the men until they were assisted by a Jamaican who had immigrated to Canada and returned to Jamaica and spoke fluent French, the official language of Haiti.