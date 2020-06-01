Haitian woes worsen as COVID-19 cases soar

Haitian woes worsen as COVID-19 cases soarMonday, June 01, 2020
|
More than 500 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in
the last 48 hours continue to fuel fears of worse to come as Haitian infections spike further.
According to data from the Ministry of Public Health, some 2,124 persons have tested positive in the French-Caribbean country, as of Mondayâ€”effectively doubling its confirmed cases six days prior.
Around 5,244 tests have been conducted by Haitian health authorities, 3,120 of which have returned negative.
Since first detecting a COVID-19 case on March 19, 44 patients have died from the respiratory illness.
The Ministry of Public Health said that Haiti had recorded 281 and 259 cases of the virus over the past 48 hours with men accounting for the most cases.
The agency further noted 59.8 per cent of the cases were men and that the number of active cases is now 2,056 while the number of suspected cases has been raised 5,244.
The authorities said that the 364 people have been hospitalised as a result of the virus, while 1,395 are in quarantine at home.
Haiti has the most number of cases in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region, followed by Jamaica with 586 cases with nine deaths.
President Jovenel Moise declared a state of emergency in Haiti on March 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy