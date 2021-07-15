Haiti’s First Lady shares photos since assassination attempt

The First Lady of Haiti, Martine Moïse is recovering from the

Looking resolute in a hospital bed, the First Lady Moise thanked the “angels’ who looked after her.

“Thank you for the team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time. With your gentle touch, kindness and care, I was able to hold on. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!,” she tweeted.

Moise was injured in an attack at her home on July 7 that claimed the life of her husband, President Jovenel Moïse.

In a previous Twitter post, she shared what happened that dreadful night.

“One blink of an eye, mercenaries came to my house and riddled my husband with bullets,” she tweeted.

“After 25 years of marriage, they took my husband away from me. I knew going into politics wasn’t going to be easy. We must continue the fight. Jovenel was for the people. They assassinated him because he wanted to change the country. We must stand up and continue the fight…he was fighting for us, and we must continue fighting for him.”