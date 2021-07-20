Haiti’s Interim President to Step down ending ‘Power Struggle’Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|
Haiti’s interim President Claude Joseph has announced his resignation two weeks after
Henry was appointed Prime Minister by President Moise before his death. Joseph was acting prime minister since April 2021 and was supposed to be replaced the week of the assassination. However, Henry, the newly appointed Prime Minister, was yet to be sworn in.
Read this: Haiti appoints new Prime Minister
Both declared themselves to be legitimate prime ministers, adding to the nation’s instability. Since President Moise’s assassination, Joseph has nominally served as interim prime minister and president of Haiti.
Both men agreed to hand over the position to Henry in order to de-escalate the dispute and end the political power struggle for Haiti’s government. A statement made by Haiti’s Foreign Ministry Senior Official Israel Jacky Cantave said the ceremony for this may come as soon as Tuesday.
This comes after, the ‘Core Group’ of international ambassadors and representatives urged “the formation of a consensual and inclusive government” under the leadership of Ariel Henry.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy