Haiti’s president assassinated in home attack

Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s president has been killed in an attack in his home.

According to the country’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, the president’s home in Port-au-Prince was stormed by unidentified armed men at 01:00 local time. His wife, First Lady Martine Moïse was also injured in the attack.

Joseph, who has now assumed leadership of the country said “all measures had been taken to guarantee the continuity of the state”.

He called the shooting of the president a “heinous, inhuman and barbaric act”, and is urging the public to remain calm.

Fifty-three-year-old Moïse had been in power since February 2017. His time in office was rocky as he faced accusations of corruption and was challenged by waves of often violent anti-government protests.