‘Hand over your arms’: Haiti vows to rid the country of criminals

The newly appointed Minister of Justice and Public Security, Lucmane Délile, is calling on bandits to turn over their weapons to law enforcement authorities warning that failure to end their criminal activities will result in them being “hunted down with the utmost rigour”.

Délile, who was flanked by Rameau Normil, the Director-General of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), pledged his determination to deal with the rising crime situation in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

In recent months, Haiti has been rocked by a series of kidnappings with the United States urging its nationals not to travel to the country because of the high level of crime, civil unrest and kidnapping.

Délile said the authorities were determined to find a resolution of the problems related to crime and banditry in the capital and warned armed gangs and other criminals that they will be prosecuted.

“Those who (cause) mourning in our families will be hunted down with the utmost rigour,” said Délile urging Haitians to collaborate with the law enforcement authorities to put an end to the activities of the armed bandits.

“Bandits have the choice between collaborating with the CNDDR [National Commission for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration] by handing over their arms or being tracked down by the police,” he said, adding “they are hardened criminals, without faith or law, wild beasts and they will be chased until the gates of hell…”