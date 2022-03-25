Hang 'em high

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — A distraught mother whose pregnant 24-year-old daughter was among three people killed in two western parishes Wednesday night wants to see the resumption of hanging in Jamaica.

At the same time, she says she will be praying for misfortune to befall those who took her child's life just a few feet from the gate to her house.

“What goes around, comes around. Yuh can't walk around killing people innocent pickney. When the police catch unnuh, if dem did a ring off unnuh head, unnuh woulda stop long time. I wish hanging come back. Ah dat di prime minister fi bring back,” said Una Copeland.

Her daughter, Tascin Copeland, was heading home from work on a bike taxi driven by Dwayne Robinson when they were ambushed about 11:00 pm by armed men at a section of the Nonpareil main road in Negril, Westmoreland.

Both were shot dead.

On Thursday afternoon, the mother blasted those responsible for killing her daughter who, she said, she had been hoping would take care of her in her golden years.

“Mi a go a knee city, mi two knees,” she said, indicating that she will be praying for vengeance. “So, anybody who put a spokes to my daughter… and tek her out this brutal way wid her four months pregnancy, memba mi tell you, there is a God, and judgement coming fi everyone ah wi who weh unfair.”

Robinson's relatives were equally distraught.

“Mi nuh expect this. Mi brother is not like that type of person,” said a relative, who asked that her name not be used.

In the other incident that took the third life snuffed out Wednesday, a 57-year-old tour bus operator was shot at his business place in Green Island, Hanover, approximately 150 feet from the police station.

He has been identified as Fitzroy Watson, otherwise called Culture, of Crawl district, Hanover.

The Green Island police report that about 9:40 pm Watson was at his business place when a white motor car drove up and two men, armed with a handgun and rifle, got out of the vehicle.

The men reportedly entered the business place and began shooting. Watson was riddled with bullets. The shooters escaped in the waiting car.

On Thursday, Watson's daughter, who was too grief-stricken to speak, was only able to say, “He is a good father,” before breaking down in tears.

A man who said he grew up with Watson related that moments before the incident Watson had received a call and went into the shop. He said at that point he left, only to hear several shots fired. He said he returned to see his friend dead on the floor.

The barrage of shots fired damaged two nearby business places and items in one of them.

“It was a lot of shots fired, all inna the shop next door. Shot go inna da shop deh and shoot off the man speaker off a him shelf. All a dem ting deh a madness. We cyaan tek dem ting yah so, enuh,” said Watson's friend, who asked not to be named.

Watson is survived by his wife and seven children, including an eight-year-old.