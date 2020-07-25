Hanna heads to Texas as season’s first hurricane

Hanna heads to Texas as season’s first hurricaneSaturday, July 25, 2020
|
Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded today, July 25, becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.
Hanna is moving towards Texas, which is already combatting the COVID-19 virus, with heavy rains, storm surge and possible tornadoes.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hanna will make landfall later this afternoon into this evening.
The storm system had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was centered about 100 miles (160 kilometres) east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).
As Texans prepare for the impact of the storm, they also have to contend with increasing numbers of coronavirus cases. Cameron County, in the south of the state, has averaged roughly 300 daily cases for the past two weeks.
Hanna could bring six to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night, with up to 18 inches in some isolated areas.
The hurricane season, which officially began on June 1, has been a record-breaking one, with two named storms materialising before the start.
