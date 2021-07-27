Hanna standing in solidarity with MP Crawford from across the aisle

South East St Ann Member of Parliament (MP) Lisa Hanna took to social media on Tuesday (July 27) to show support for a fellow MP from across the aisle.

Hanna in a Facebook post said she was “standing in solidarity with [her] sister MP Crawford” making reference to Central Manchester MP Rhoda Crawford.

Crawford’s performance as an MP has been catapulted into the spotlight, following a People’s National Party (PNP) constituency meeting on Saturday (July 24).

At the meeting Crawford’s performance as an MP was harshly criticized, with at least two speakers espousing that she has not been doing a good job.

However, it seems not everyone agrees with the assessments of the first time MP’s performance, with Hanna suggesting that the criticisms are “ unfounded”.

“Taking the road less travelled in life requires courage. But it’s knowing you’re not walking it alone that makes it worthwhile. Today I’m standing in solidarity with my sister MP Crawford across the aisle; in a time where Jamaica needs all of us I’m disappointed by utterances that seek to stifle our women especially when they are unfounded,” said Hanna.

“Just last week we stood together to convey that despite Party differences we can accomplish so much when we look at the bigger picture. Let us continue to fearlessly shatter glass ceilings and retell our stories of breaking barriers, disproving misconceptions and reforming prejudices that have stifled the progress of women for centuries,” added Hanna.