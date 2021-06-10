Hanover community tense after shooting

LOGWOOD, Hanover — A joint military/police patrol was deployed to this community yesterday in response to rising tension after two people were shot dead and two others injured.

Sixteen-year-old student Radray Martinez from Orange Bay and 39-year-old bar operator Kevaughn 'Franko' Roosevelt were killed during an incident in Roosevelt's bar.

The police, who told the Jamaica Observer that they were alerted to the incident around 11:00 am, said they found Roosevelt dead in his bar when they arrived. They were later told three others who were injured in the attack had been rushed to hospital and the doctor on duty had confirmed Martinez's death. The other two individuals were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the police report.

Yesterday evening superintendent of police in charge of the Hanover Police Division Sharon Beeput said the incident has left the area tense and a joint team made up of members of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force was on the ground.

Meanwhile, family and friends of those killed are trying to come to grips with their sudden demise. Roosevelt's mother, Sonia Watson, said she had spoken to her son less than two hours before he died and that they had made plans for her to visit during her lunch break. She had been trying to get to him when she got the news of his death.

“After 9:00 this morning mi deh a work and mi talk to him pan di phone. Mi tell him seh after mi lunchtime mi a go come check him, and him seh him out by the shop. So, after mi tek mi lunchtime now and come out pan di road deh look drive one taxi man stop and tell mi seh him dead,” said Watson.

She said her son was a jovial person who would cook at his place of business, and she was not aware of him being involved in any wrongdoing.

An elderly Pansy Smith said she knew Roosevelt from his childhood days.

“We get along so well. Anywhere I am and Franko see mi, him always stop and seh, 'Aunty, where yuh a go?' Him would stop and carry mi load for mi,” said Smith, breaking down in tears. “Anything him have him would seh, 'Aunty, come, hold this'.”