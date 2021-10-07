Hanover Library gets fruit trees

LUCEA, Hanover — Western Parks and Markets (WPM) is poised to continue its tree-planting drive in Westmoreland this week when 16 saplings will be added to the landscape. Next up will be Trelawny where another 25 saplings will be planted.

This follows last Friday's planting of 20 trees on the grounds of the Hanover Parish Library in observance of National Tree Planting Day.

Last year WPM planted 15 trees in Farm Heights and another 10 in Glendevon, both inner-city communities in Montego Bay, St James.

This year, the regional body was joined by a large team from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) in working with Member of Parliament (MP) for Hanover Western Tamika Davis. The focus was on fruit trees such as cherry, coconut and mango.

Librarian at the Hanover Parish Library Vonnette Jones is already looking ahead to the benefits the trees will bring.

“It is a great initiative and we do truly appreciate it very much as in the near future, these trees can bring shade to our users. The fruits themselves, they can enjoy while using the Wi-Fi and sitting under the shade of the trees… reading a book,” said Jones.

WPM regional operations manager, Garnet Edmondson, explained the importance of the project, pointing out that trees are natural wind buffers that also add nutrients to the soil and help in the production of rain.

“In an effort to protect the environment… in an effort to beautify this area, we embrace this idea at the NSWMA and, as a result, you see us here as a part of this national movement,” said Edmondson.

Councillor for the Lucea Division, Easton Edwards, who represented MP Davis at the tree planting at the parish library, also welcomed the initiative.

“Prior to the prime minister talking about three million trees within a three-year period, it has been the passion of the Member of Parliament because she believes in the environment. So, it was no surprise that when the prime minister spoke of tree planting, the MP was way ahead of the game,” said Edwards.

“Today will not be a one-off situation; we will be continuing this programme because what people don't know is that the MP has a little nursery where she is getting plants ready. So we don't even have to rely on the Forestry Department,” added Edwards.