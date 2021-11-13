Hanover man killed in fiery crash remembered as loving dad

Hanover man killed in fiery crash remembered as loving dadSaturday, November 13, 2021
A Hanover man is dead following a fiery crash late Friday (November 12).
The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Patrick Barrett.
He is being remembered by those who knew him well as well-mannered and a loving father.
One friend told BUZZ Caribbean that she had seen Barrett moments earlier at a small session they attended near Sandy Bay.
“Jah know, I just can’t believe it. He is a very loving very mannerable and humble person,” the woman told BUZZ Caribbean.
“Him one son, left without a father, I just don’t understand,” she added.
The collision,which involved a white Toyota Corolla and a truck ,occurred on the Orchard main road in Hopewell, Hanover.
Reports are that at around 9:30 p.m. Barrett was observed travelling on the wrong side of the road, when he collided with a truck.
Barrett’s Toyota Corolla is said to have spun several times.
Emergency responders were called to the scene, and Barrett was cut from the wreck by the fire department.
He was transported to hospital, via a funeral home van, where he was pronounced dead.
It is understood that Barrett was returning home from a party when the incident occurred.
Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash.
