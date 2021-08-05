Hansle Parchment thanks Jamaicans for their support

Newly minted 110m hurdles Olympic gold medalist Hansle Parchment is thanking Jamaicans at home and abroad for their sterling support during his journey to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old who beat Team USA’s Grant Halloway for the top prize, went to the games with one intention. That goal he says, was to become a champion.

“My goal was definitely met and I am grateful to be the champion,” Parchment said in a media release issued by his publicists 7venz Media.

He continued, “I am thankful for all the support from everyone but I have to give special thanks to my coach Bert, my training partners Odario, Chad, Dejour and Candice who’s into the finals of the women’s 400m, coach Okeile, coach Jason and the family over at Neil Gardner Chiropractic.”

Said Parchment, “Winning the gold at the Olympics signifies that if you continue to keep your eyes on the prize, you can achieve your goals.”

Parchment said he prepared mentally to deliver his best in the 110m hurdles.

“I prepared for the race through mental imagery, by analyzing my previous races and especially Grant’s amazing start, and I was able to piece together an excellent race,” Parchment confided.

Parchment who won the bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, was a silver medalist at the 2015 World Championships