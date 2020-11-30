Happy Independence, Barbados!Monday, November 30, 2020
Barbados celebrates the 54th
anniversary of its political independence today, November 30.
In marking the day, the nation’s Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, encouraged Barbadians to use the day to reflect on the island’s journey, which she says happens “because we stay the course”.
In the national address, Mottley said “Our children, who have now the recipient of leadership battles every independence, we would have wanted to be here this morning, but it was not practical or advisable and hence I salute them too for their leadership at all stages in our school system as we conferred the leadership badges on them on Friday…
“And for the most obvious group of persons for which this wonderful and modest Square in size could not be sufficient, those who are literally our front line workers, and I can’t use the past tense, because the battle is still very much on.
