Happy Independence Day, St Kitts and Nevis!

St Kitts and

Nevis is celebrating its independence today, and Prime Minister Timothy Harris

is proud of the country he leads.

He said the nation has made major strides since it gained its independence from Britain on September 19, 1983.

“We have much to be proud of from where we have come: our heritage, our struggles; our shared sacrifices and our successes but we have yet much to accomplish. As we look toward the next 37 years, we have much work to do if we are to increase the inheritance for our children coming after us,” he said in his national address.

The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is observing its independence under the theme ‘Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020.

Harris also said that the citizens should not take the achievements of the country for granted.

In the same breath, he also reminded the nation of the threats posed by COVID-19.

“The reality of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic gives us new cause to revive energies towards agriculture and food security, not just for our survival, but for opportunities for further economic expansion and diversification. We must ensure that in the near term, our independence is defined by positive transformations,” Harris said.