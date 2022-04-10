PHOTO: Happy retirement!

Earl Jarrett (left), CEO of the Jamaica National Group, greets Martin Gooden, assistant general manager at JN Money Services Limited, who has retired from the company after 13 years of exemplary service. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, scores of people gathered to wish Gooden a warm farewell as he enters his retirement. The grand cocktail event was held by the poolside at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel recently and was attended by several senior managers and executives with the JN Group, as well as friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers of Gooden. Having served the JN Group for 13 years, Gooden was treated to many words of commendation, praises, gifts and commentary on the several memories that his colleagues shared with him.