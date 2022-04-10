PHOTO: Happy retirement!Sunday, April 10, 2022
|
Earl Jarrett (left), CEO of the Jamaica National Group, greets Martin Gooden, assistant general manager at JN Money Services Limited, who has retired from the company after 13 years of exemplary service. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, scores of people gathered to wish Gooden a warm farewell as he enters his retirement. The grand cocktail event was held by the poolside at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel recently and was attended by several senior managers and executives with the JN Group, as well as friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers of Gooden. Having served the JN Group for 13 years, Gooden was treated to many words of commendation, praises, gifts and commentary on the several memories that his colleagues shared with him.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy