Harbour View move within playoff spot with 2-0 RSPL victory over Vere

Harbour View moved closer to the top six in the Red Stripe Premier League on Monday night when they defeated Vere United 2-0 at Harbour View Stadium.

Jahshaun Anglin in the 30th minute and McKauly Tulloch three minutes into second-half added time ensured the victory for Harbour View.

Six teams will advance from the preliminary stage of the tournament and Harbour View, with a game in hand, are three points away from the top six, although being ninth in the points standing.

Harbour View are on 35 points with sixth-placed Arnett Gardens on 38, Tivoli Gardens on 37 and Cavalier on 36.

Waterhouse lead the standing on goals scored over Mount Pleasant Football Academy, as both are on 50 points and have an identical goal difference of 21. Portmore United and Humble Lion follow on 42 points each with Dunbeholden on 39.

On Monday, Harbour View started aggressively but failed to convert because of wayward shooting.

They eventually took the lead when they broke up an attack from Vere inside the latter’s half and strung a number of passes together, before Anglin, directly in front of goal, fired a scorcher into the roof of the net, from just outside the 18-yard box.

Harbour View continued to miss opportunities for the remainder of the match but increased their tally when they outhustled Vere to win the ball from a throw. The ball was laid into the path of Tulloch inside the area and he controlled, before unleashing a shot past the Vere goalkeeper.