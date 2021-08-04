Harmony Town fire victims say thanks for help

HARMONY TOWN, Westmoreland — Two familes of this quiet community who were left homeless after their apartments were gutted by fire are breathing a little easier after receiving help from Food for the Poor, members of the local business community, and the political directorate.

“I appreciate the donation,” said Samar Vickers. “My stove burn up in the fire and I get back a stove, and we got a lot of food stuff and thing.”

Ann-Marie Fairclough, meanwhile, was moved by the generosity of others.

“I am grateful for it and thankful,” she said. “They didn't have to do it but they did. I am appreciative of what they have done. I want to tell them thanks for what they have done for us.”

On July 28, Food for the Poor donated clothing, food supplies and a two-burner stove to each of the victims, with the promise that more will be done after they have completed their assessments.

In addition, People's National Party councillor caretaker for the Savanna-la-Mar Division Julian Chang provided several sheets of ply board to the victims. They have used them to secure the few valuables they managed to save from the flames as they wait to find permanent dwelling.

Daddy Paul Car Wash and Bar, located in Petersfield, donated a mattress to one of the victims and other business persons have promised to come on board. Chang is appealing to others to reach out and give what they can, as the victims still need help.

Despite losing most of their belongings, the fire victims are maintaining a positive spirit while picking up the pieces. Vickers, who is currently unemployed, has experience in sales and is hoping to find employment so that she can start over. She had just moved out of her grandmother's house when disaster struck.

On July 25, the early-morning fire claimed the life of 55-year-old Lancedale Harding and left Omar Farquharson, Ann-Marie Fairclough and Samar Vickers homeless. The Westmoreland Fire Department said the fire, which began in a neighbouring building, was caused by a lit candle which was left unattended.