Harth of Nature ready to bloom

IT has been a bumpy ride for the operators of the St Mary-based Harth of Nature, which produces wines and spirits from local produce, including guava and naseberry, but with the help of the Social Development Commission (SDC) the company now seems set for smooth sailing.

For the three operators of the company, their dream seemed impossible until the SDC stepped in with financial support and guidance.

After the company was registered with the SDC, the operators were treated to training sessions and participated in initiatives which resulted in the registration of Harth of Nature in 2018.

Wayne Richards, the founder, blender and master distiller at Harth of Nature, started out making homestyle wine for sale.

But when he had left a bucket of fermented guava, which he used to make wine, way beyond the usual period, he realised that the guava fermented into a high level of alcohol that could not be classified as wine.

Now Richards is using the naseberry fruit to make gin, whiskey and brandy while he uses sorrel to produce the wine.

Harth of Nature produces wine and rums made from a reflux distillery which is valued at between $600,000 and $800,000 and was part sponsored by the SDC.

Richards, who started out with roots before branching off to rums and wines, summarised the experience of his team to reach where they are now.

“Consistent, perseverance…It was never an easy task,” Richards told the Jamaica Observer as he recounted the journey of the company.

He was supported by business partner Huyan Hurst, who is encouraging young entrepreneurs not to give up.

“We had a lot of back and forth to the Bureau of Standards but we never gave up. The hard times should be used as motivation to push you forward. Through the hard times, comes good times,” said Hurst.

Harth of Nature was one of 21 businesses showcased at the recent St Mary Community Market and Business Fair dubbed 'Creative Arts – St Mary CAFest' at the Annotto Bay Car Park.

In its eighth year, the community market and business fair is part of a series of initiatives by the SDC to boost small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in St Mary.

The community market and business fair also sought to provide residents with job opportunities and access to critical support, with the HEART/NSTA Trust, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and potential employers also setting up booths.

Also present at the fair was medical doctor Nagendra Babu Chandlou, who partnered with the Indian High Commission in Jamaica to sponsor the creative segment where 14 primary schools selected to remind the public to get vaccinated through songs and dance routines.

Om Prakash, second secretary from the Indian High Commission, presented more than 200 books to primary schools in St Mary during the fair.

