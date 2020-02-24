Harvey Weinstein found guilty on two sexual-related charges

Disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape charges in a New York court on Monday (Feb 24).

He was cleared of the more serious charge of predatory assault.

A number of women—including movie stars—have accused the former movie mogul of sexual misconduct.

But Weinstein’s legal team has argued that the sexual encounters were all consensual.

The accusations against Weinstein, 67, are said to have spurred on the #Metoo movement which has seen fellow Hollywood big man Bill Cosby being sentenced to time in prison.