Harvey Weinstein hit with new sexual battery charge

Harvey Weinstein hit with new sexual battery chargeSunday, April 12, 2020
Harvey Weinstein has been hit with a new sexual battery charge.
The disgraced movie mogul has had a new charge filed against him by the Los Angeles County Districtâ€™s Office for the incident, which allegedly occurred at a hotel in Beverly Hills in May 2010.
It is believed the victim was interviewed back in October 2019 over the alleged incident, but Weinstein has now been charged for it after information was provided in March 2020 to confirm it fell within the last 10 years, which is within the statute of limitation.
Weinstein had previously been charged back in January for forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, and this new charge will be added onto this.
In March, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.
