Havannah Heights in Clarendon under curfew until Monday

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed on sections Havannah Heights in Clarendon.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday (July3) and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Monday (July 5).

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along a dirt track from the unfinished concrete dwelling at the western boundary to the sign which marks “Welcome to Woodside Community” vicinity Havannah Heights main road;

East: Along the Havannah Heights main road from the sign which marks “Welcome to Woodside Community” to the Jacob Hut Community vicinity the train line at the southern boundary;

South: Along an imaginary line approximately 430 metres from the Jacob Hut Community vicinity the train line to the yellow concrete dwelling at the western boundary;

West: Along an imaginary line approximately 270 metres running parallel of the gully bank to the unfinished concrete dwelling at the northern boundary.