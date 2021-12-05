He once eyed the JDF, now St Ann man hails Noranda for personal growth

At age 19, after graduating from Knox College, Romario Grandison was steadfastly pursuing becoming a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

He had gone through all necessary procedures and patiently awaited his life-changing call from the JDF... one he never received. At that time, the impressionable young man after realising months has passed without any word from the JDF was eager to find a job so as to finance himself.

The Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners provided that breakthrough for Grandison in 2015 when he was at his lowest. He has been employed as a ramp spotter at the company's Water Valley location in St Ann.

“I was in a position where I just wanted something to change in my life. I was fresh out of sixth form, wasn't going to school anymore because I had so much faith that I would get the call from JDF so I was just there,” Grandison told the Jamaica Observer in an interview last week.

He learnt about the vacant position from a member of his community who is employed by the company.

“A man in my community who was employed with them for years encouraged me to apply because I explained to him what I was going through at the time. So I sent in all the requirements and got called to the interview and I stepped in there with faith because I knew I needed that job. It was just God who sent that call for me at the time,” said Grandison.

Being among the over 1,000 of people employed by the bauxite company in St Ann, likewise many of whom the company has positively impacted, the 26-year-old said he is wholeheartedly grateful for the opportunity. He, like many of those hired by the company owned jointly by the Jamaica Government (51 per cent) and Concord Resources Ltd (49 per cent), is optimistic that bauxite production in the area will continue, amid objections by some, who fear that mining will endanger life in the nearby Cockpit Country, despite repeated assurances by the company's management that nothing of the sort will happen.

“Noranda is how I make my bread and can be able to provide for my family. So it is all gold for me, where would I have been without them?” he questioned

Though he has not completely ruled out his dream of being an army man, he is now focused on giving his best at Noranda and to ultimately grow.

“Dreams never die, so I wouldn't rule out a chance at going into the JDF, but I'm just here at Noranda going through the process and there is potential for growth and I am interested in growing and giving my best at all times,” Grandison told the Sunday Observer.

The requirement of a ramp stopper demands Grandison's services for 12 hours each day. He direct the trucks that are hauling the bauxite where they should off-load.

“I love my job because I have been gaining, I've learnt a lot of stuff about how the machinery is used in the production works and I'm fascinated by that and it opened my eyes to a lot of stuff so it is really a life-changing experience,” he said

“Growing up I never saw myself working with them because as I said I had other plans for my life, but life happens,” he added

Noranda Jamaica Partners has been in existence for over 50 years and according to Grandson the company has continued to be a ray of hope for communities in St Ann, especially in and around the Alexandria region.

“I wouldn't know what life would be without Noranda because they have done a lot. I can't imagine Alexandria and surrounding communities without Noranda. We live in communities that don't have running water and when it comes on to summer months, they truck water for the people and they have like community netball, football and cricket competitions promoting togetherness in the community,” he told the Sunday Observer.