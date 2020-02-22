He said what? Florida politician under fire for calling opponent a ‘b***y boy’Saturday, February 22, 2020
|
A Florida State representative is now having to deal
with the consequences of calling an opponent in a political race a “b***y
boy”.
The term, which is a derogatory slang used to refer to homosexuals, was part of a video response that Democrat Al Jacquet aimed at fellow competitor Omari Hardy.
Jacquet was responding to a story in the Florida Post which questioned where he has been in recent times, having no fixed home address and a working office. Hardy, a City Commissioner for Lake Worth Beach, commented on the story where he questioned Jacquet’s integrity.
It seems that Jacquet didn’t take this too well, and the Netherlands Antilles native lashed out at Hardy, who was set to run against him to represent a district covering parts of Palm Beach and surrounding areas.
Since the incident, Jacquet has been getting a lot of flak for his comment.
He has since apologised, but that didn’t go well either as some thought it was weak and unacceptable.
Jacquet has since stepped down as a ranking member of the House Rules Committee.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy