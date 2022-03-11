PHOTO: Head of Scottish Freemasons in Jamaica

PHOTO: Head of Scottish Freemasons in JamaicaFriday, March 11, 2022
Grand Master Mason William Ramsay McGhee (second left), head of The Grand Lodge of Scotland; along with Anthony Beswick (left), district grand master of The Bahamas; and Brendan Watson (right), deputy district grand master of The Bahamas, share lens time with Dr Courtney Palmer after he welcomed them to Jamaica on Wednesday at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. McGhee will install Palmer as the new district grand master of The District Grand Lodge of Jamaica tomorrow afternoon in a ceremony at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. On Thursday McGhee rededicated The Glenlyon Lodge at McGregor Square in St Andrew. Additionally, he and other visiting Scottish Freemasons delegations were hosted by the current district grand master of Jamaica at a reception at Jamaica Pegasus.
