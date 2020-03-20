Health and Wellness Ministry issues urgent appeal to Jet Blue passengers

Health and Wellness Ministry issues urgent appeal to Jet Blue passengersFriday, March 20, 2020
|
In a continuation of its proactive
approach to prevent a spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, the
Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to urgently make contact with all passengers,
who travelled on the following flights:
• JetBlue Flight 659, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 a.m.
• JetBlue Flight 2959 which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on Thursday, March 12 at midnight
• JetBlue Flight B2893 which arrived at the Donald Sangster International Airport at 2:14 p.m. on March 14, 2020
Passengers are to call any of the following numbers: 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) /888-754-7792876-542-5998/ 876-542-6007 or 876-542- 6006. Persons may also send an email with their contact details to: covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.
