Health authority hoping COVID-19 hospitalisation remains low

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two months ago the five hospitals in this southern region had over 200 COVID-19 patients, but that number is now drastically reduced.

Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) Director Michael Bent told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday that there were 63 COVID-19 patients on isolation wards at hospitals in Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth.

“We are hoping that this trend can continue to decline and people will continue to follow the protocols and take their vaccines, so that we can reduce the hospitalisation as we approach Christmas and the festive season,” he said.

Up to mid-week, there were 17 COVID-19 patients at Mandeville Regional Hospital; 24 at May Pen Hospital; six at Lionel Town Hospital; eight at Percy Junor Hospital, and eight at Black River Hospital.

He said that up to Wednesday, the region had administered over 181,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 106,000 being first doses, 66,000 being second doses, and 9,000 single doses.

The southern region is preparing to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine in coming days, following last Wednesday's arrival of 45,000 doses of the vaccine and another shipment of 100,000 doses on Friday.

He said that at least nine sites (three in each parish) throughout the region will be offering Pfizer.

“We figure that the demand [for Pfizer] will be high, because of the second doses that are due; we put in place all preparations for those,” said Bent.

He encouraged the over 14,000 people who are due their second dose of the vaccine in the region to register online and turn up for their appointment.

“Once we have the vaccines and the people turn up we can [complete] those next week,” he said.

Bent said homeless people were being vaccinated across the region with mainly the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He said the vaccination of the homeless is being done through mental health clinics and drop-in centres.

“Some of these homeless persons go to drop-in centres for a meal and change of clothes...Through those systems, we have been vaccinating persons [with] primarily the one dose Johnson & Johnson,” he said.

“We have several mental health clinics all about the region, because we have them in different parishes on different days. The clinic days are at different locations at least once per week,” he added.