Health facilities in Clarendon to be upgraded

Health facilities in Clarendon to be upgradedTuesday, September 10, 2019
|
The Jamaican Government has earmarked millions of dollars for the upgrading of health facilities in the parish of Clarendon.
Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said that some $240 million has been approved for work at the May Pen Hospital; $132 million for the May Pen West Health Centre; and another $20 million for the Mocho clinic.
He said that these projects are in addition to the $200 million worth of work now under way at the Chapelton Community Hospital through donor funds and government input, which will add some 30 hospital beds to the parish.
He said that the upgrading works form “part of the continuum between primary and secondary healthcare” and will better enable the parish’s health system to respond to the needs of citizens.
Tufton was speaking at the recent handover of a C-Arm machine, valued at $10 million, by the Government of Japan to the May Pen Hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy