Health facilities in Clarendon to be upgraded

The Jamaican Government has earmarked millions of dollars for the upgrading of health facilities in the parish of Clarendon.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said that some $240 million has been approved for work at the May Pen Hospital; $132 million for the May Pen West Health Centre; and another $20 million for the Mocho clinic.

He said that these projects are in addition to the $200 million worth of work now under way at the Chapelton Community Hospital through donor funds and government input, which will add some 30 hospital beds to the parish.

He said that the upgrading works form “part of the continuum between primary and secondary healthcare” and will better enable the parish’s health system to respond to the needs of citizens.

Tufton was speaking at the recent handover of a C-Arm machine, valued at $10 million, by the Government of Japan to the May Pen Hospital.