Health Minister confident Jamaica prepared to handle new coronavirus

Health Minister confident Jamaica prepared to handle new coronavirusSaturday, February 01, 2020
|
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr.
Christopher Tufton, says the country is in a state of readiness for the
coronavirus.
Following a tour of isolation facilities and equipment at the National Chest Hospital and the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday (January 30), Dr. Tufton said that the country has what is necessary to guard against the infectious disease, both at the hospital level and at the ports of entry.
“I’m very comfortable that we have the personnel and we have the infrastructure… to scan, to monitor and to deal with the threat that the coronavirus is presenting now for the world. There are always margins of error; of course, these things will always include some risk, but… I saw [the facilities] for myself today and I’m satisfied,” Dr. Tufton said.
The two-room isolation unit at the National Chest Hospital was originally designed to manage two cases of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.
Dr. Tufton said that while every hospital has an isolation area, the Chest Hospital remains the specialist institution to deal with respiratory ailments.
Meanwhile at NMIA, the minister got first-hand experience with the thermal and handheld fever scanners being used at the airports.
He also toured the NMIA’s isolation unit consisting of a total of six beds in three rooms.
— JIS
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy