Health Minister wants Jamaicans to protect themselves during flu season

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, is calling on Jamaicans to take care of themselves this flu season.

During a tour of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday, January 10, Tufton said persons should be on high alert for the symptoms.

“Jamaicans need to be on the alert because we will certainly see a fair share of persons coming into the hospitals, clinics, and health centres,” he said.

“We do advise persons that once you have symptoms you should seek a doctor, either in your private sector, if you have a personal doctor, or in the public space.”

Dengue virus

Tufton said that flu-like symptoms should be treated with importance, as some of them can mirror those of the dengue virus.

He pointed out that the Ministry has been proactive in sensitising the public about the flu, and that an advisory has already been issued to raise the level of awareness in the country, “because with the current weather patterns, persons are susceptible to the flu”.

“Also, we have extended opening hours in [several] health centres, so you can go up to 8 p.m., as well as we have additional information on our website and in the media,” Tufton said.