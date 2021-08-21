Health ministry asking some J'cans to set new vaccination appointments

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness yesterday asked the public who have vaccination appointments for today through to Tuesday, August 24 to make new appointments.

In a release yesterday, the ministry said in order to set the new appointments, the public should contact their local health department or visit the online vaccination appointment portal at https://www.moh.gov.jm.

“The only exception is for persons who had appointments at the University Hospital of the West Indies and the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, which will resume their routine vaccination operations on Monday,” the ministry said.

The change comes as the Ministry of Health and Wellness prioritises the vaccination of children 12 years and older with comorbidities and those 15-18 years old, as well as their parents, teachers and other education workers over the four-day period — Saturday, August 21 to Tuesday, August 24.

The ministry also reminded the public to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures for COVID-19, including mask-wearing, maintaining a physical distance, and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.