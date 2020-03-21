Health Ministry instructs establishments to use approved sanitizers on customers

Health Ministry instructs establishments to use approved sanitizers on customersSaturday, March 21, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising establishments that are requiring customers to have unlabeled substances administered to their hands before entering, to use approved sanitizers.
“We have also been made aware that some of these unknown substances have caused adverse reactions in some customers. The Ministry is also warning against the use of any mixture of chemicals,” the ministry said in a release Saturday evening.
“Additionally, customers are to be advised as to what chemicals/hand sanitizer is being used. Customers are not to be denied entry, on the basis of refusing to use the unlabelled and/or unknown substance. Establishments should also make facilities available where customers can wash their hands with soap and water,” the ministry said.
It instructed that for effective use, all hand sanitizers should contain a minimum 62 per cent alcohol content.
