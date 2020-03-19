Health Ministry issues special guidelines for high risk persons amid coronavirus pandemic

The Ministry of Health and Wellness on Thursday issued a set of guidelines for persons at a higher risk of contracting the latest coronavirus, COVID-19.

Persons at high risk , as defined by the ministry, are those individuals who suffer from pre-existing conditions such as, heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

According to the ministry, these persons should take special precautions in order to reduce their risk of becoming ill.

Health Educator in the Bureau of Health Education, Nadiege Smith-Lambert, called on people at high risk to consider social distancing, as a means of reducing their risk.

“During the COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed. Avoid crowds as much as possible, have enough households items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period. Avoid close contact with people who are sick,” said Smith-Lambert.

Smith-Lambert also shared other tips for persons to follow, including stocking up on medication.

“Have at least one month supply of your medication, contact your health care provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medication. We would like persons to get the recommended eight hours of sleep to be able to build their immunity, eat fruits, vegetables and a balanced meal, stay hydrated, wash your hands often with water and soap and avoid touching your face with uncleaned hands,” added Smith-Lambert.