Health Ministry not ruling out naming passengers on flights if they fail to come forward

As the Government tries to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the island, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has indicated that the authorities will not rule out measures such as publicising names of passengers who were on three JetBlue flights which arrived in the island between March 12 and 17, if they fail to come forward.

“We have not taken a decision on that but to the extent that we think we need to, we would…persons need to appreciate that this is in their best interest, it’s not just about who you may have infected, it’s about your own health. If we have to, we certainly would,” he said.

He was speaking on a live-streamed Diaspora digital town hall meeting on COVID-19, Friday night.

Earlier Friday, the Ministry of Health issued an advisory stating that it urgently wants to make contact with all passengers, who travelled on JetBlue flights: 659, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 a.m; 2959 which arrived at the NMIA on Thursday, March 12 at midnight; and B2893 which arrived at the Donald Sangster International Airport at 2:14 p.m. on March 14.