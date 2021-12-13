Health ministry offers booster to all Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Health ministry offers booster to all Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipientsMonday, December 13, 2021
|
BEGINNING today, Jamaica will offer a booster shot to all those 18 years and older who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The booster can be given with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two to six months after the administration of the primary vaccination, or with the Pfizer vaccine six months after the primary vaccination, the Ministry of Health reported.
Also starting today, adults 60 years and older and health-care workers will be given a booster dose of the other COVID-19 vaccines.
This development comes in the wake of the ministry's finalisation of its evaluation and benefit analysis of administering an additional dose of the authorised COVID-19 vaccines to key members of the population.
The ministry recommends that a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine be offered six months or more after the completion of the initial doses that may have consisted of either mRNA (Pfizer) or viral vector vaccine (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson).
The move is in line with a Cabinet decision for boosters to be given to key populations at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, increased risk of waning and/or lower protection, and who could pose increased risk of transmission to vulnerable populations. These key populations are essential for maintaining health system capacity.
Those eligible for a booster shot are to visit the nearest vaccination site with their vaccination card and Government-issued ID.
